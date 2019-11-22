Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Take a look at the adorable 4-month-old chimpanzee Lola with her mom, Bunny, at the Maryland Zoo.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
The tiny baby chimp can be seen playing and laying around with her mom inside the Zoo’s Chimpanzee Forest habitat.
Lola was born to Bunny on July 5, as she is one of 13 chimpanzees at the Zoo.
The Maryland Zoo offers a membership plan that allows guest to watch baby Lola grow!
