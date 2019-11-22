  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Take a look at the adorable 4-month-old chimpanzee Lola with her mom, Bunny, at the Maryland Zoo.

The tiny baby chimp can be seen playing and laying around with her mom inside the Zoo’s Chimpanzee Forest habitat.

Lola was born to Bunny on July 5, as she is one of 13 chimpanzees at the Zoo.

The Maryland Zoo offers a membership plan that allows guest to watch baby Lola grow!

For more information on Lola and the membership, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

