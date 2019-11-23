  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mothers grieving the loss of their children to gun violence in Baltimore held a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at the War Memorial downtown Saturday.

The event was hosted by the organization called A Mother’s Cry.

For the past 13 years, the organization has been committed to making a major difference in the lives of families who’ve lost children to gun violence.

The event was meant to uplift the spirit of mothers and families by providing a hot meal, turkey giveaway and a program to honor the lives of those killed.

