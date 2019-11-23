Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Baltimore.
The official Inner Harbor tree lighting ceremony kicked off the return of the popular Christmas Village on Saturday.
Now in its 77th year, the Christmas Village is once again beginning the holiday spirit to the Inner Harbor.
The Christmas Village is an authentic German Christmas market that features local and international gifts and a variety of European food, sweets and drinks.
It will be open daily starting on Thanksgiving day through Christmas Eve.
