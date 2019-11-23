  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football Texas A&M @ Georgia
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Howard University, Local TV, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Talkers


WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Howard University will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings on Monday during a special tribute.

The tribute will be held at 6 p.m. at the School of Business Auditorium.

Related Coverage: 

The tribute will be presided by a longtime friend to Congressman Cummings, Donna Brazile.

Congressman Cummings graduated from Howard University in 1973.

Congressman Cummings held a campus leadership position throughout all four years of his undergraduate study, including being a member of the George W. Carver and Meridian Hill Hall Judiciary Boards, sophomore class president, Howard University Student Association Treasurer, and HUSA President.

Comments