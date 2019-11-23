Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Howard University will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings on Monday during a special tribute.
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Howard University will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings on Monday during a special tribute.
The tribute will be held at 6 p.m. at the School of Business Auditorium.
Related Coverage:
- Hundreds Mourn Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
- Mourners Line Up At U.S. Capitol To Honor Rep. Elijah Cummings As He Lies In State
- Nancy Pelosi Says Elijah Cummings’ Love For Baltimore Bonded Them
The tribute will be presided by a longtime friend to Congressman Cummings, Donna Brazile.
Congressman Cummings graduated from Howard University in 1973.
Congressman Cummings held a campus leadership position throughout all four years of his undergraduate study, including being a member of the George W. Carver and Meridian Hill Hall Judiciary Boards, sophomore class president, Howard University Student Association Treasurer, and HUSA President.
You must log in to post a comment.