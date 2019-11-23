BALTIMORE (WJZ) — National Adoption Day gave Baltimore and 32 local families an extra special reason to celebrate this holiday season.

A social worker got up in front of a room full of newly formed families and quoted a poem that said, “born not from our flesh, but born from our hearts, you were longed for and wanted, and loved from the start.”

In 14 years, Baltimore City has adopted out nearly 500 children, and they added to the list Saturday.

“For other viewers watching this and on the fence about do I have the space? You have the opportunity. There are so many kids in our community and all they need is one person, maybe two, to say I’m here and I care.”

Social workers commend the parents of 32 children for the paperwork, meetings and unannounced visits that feel endless, but forever together feels much longer.

“You have someone scrutinizing everything in your home while that child is there, so its a big relief for them because now they can just be a family.”

Family after family went into the courthouse to stand before a panel of judges and make it official.

“It’s something to be really thankful for. But family that you choose to make, you choose to craft into yours, and we are so thankful.”

While most kids are focused on Thanksgiving and Santa coming to town, what they’re really building is a family tradition.

National Adoption Day is always the Saturday before Thanksgiving.