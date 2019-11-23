Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Red Cross says house fires kill seven people every day in America.
Saturday, volunteers went to hundreds of homes in Baltimore County to install working smoke alarms.
The sound the alarm initiative started in 2014.
The smoke alarms are free for community members.
Workers even offered to replace batteries in existing alarms and help families develop escape fire plans.
The fire chief for Baltimore County says it’s all about saving lives because homes need more than just one alarm.
