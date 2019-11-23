Comments
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from Maryland State Police, arrested a man Saturday morning for a vehicle theft that occurred at the scene of an arson in Cumberland.
Robert Edward Tappia, 50, of Cumberland, was charged with motor vehicle theft and two counts of felony theft after deputy state fire marshals discovered a stolen 2014 Yamaha FJR at Tappia’s residence during the execution of a search warrant.
The motorcycle was one of two that were reported missing after a suspicious fire occurred in the 11000 block of Messick Road in Cumberland.
The fire remains under investigation.
If convicted, Tappia faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
