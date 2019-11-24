BREAKINGTowson Town Center Evacuated After Vehicle Strikes Gas Line
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in east Baltimore earlier Sunday evening.

At around 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Greenmount Ave, where they found a 22-year-old man and 28-year-old man, both shot in the torso.

Medics took both victims to area hospitals where the 22-year-old was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

