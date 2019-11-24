Comments
Frederick, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police have closed all lanes of I-270 northbound at MD 85 for a three vehicle accident with personal injury that occurred around 7:45a.m.
Frederick, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police have closed all lanes of I-270 northbound at MD 85 for a three vehicle accident with personal injury that occurred around 7:45a.m.
At this time both lanes are closed and there is no shoulder has the accident is being investigated.
Maryland State Police are currently diverting all northbound traffic onto northbound MD 85 by way of exit 31A.
It is not clear how long the roadway will remain closed but drivers are urged to avoid the area if at all possible.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
You must log in to post a comment.