BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Thanksgiving only a few days away, the Baltimore Farmers’ Market saw one of its busiest days of the year as people came to shop for their signature dishes.
The Baltimore Farmers’ Market and Bazaar is Maryland’s largest producers-only market.
Shoppers got to pick from an assortment of hearty vegetables, fruits, high-quality meats and poultry to complement their Thanksgiving meals.
Staff members said the Sunday before Thanksgiving is their busiest time of the year.
You can visit the Baltimore Farmers’ Market underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga Streets.
It’s open every Sunday through December 22.
