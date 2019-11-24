Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County firefighters responded to a hazmat incident at the Towson Town Center after a vehicle struck a high pressure natural gas line near the mall around noon today.
The accident took place in a building closer to the Towson circle but it is connected to the mall parking lot near Macy’s.
Fire and police crews evacuated the parking area and Macy’s as hazmat crews from both Baltimore County and Baltimore City worked the scene.
One person was seriously injured as a result of the accident and has been transported to an area hospital.
BGE crews were able to shutoff the gas just over a half an hour after the accident and the mall resumed regular business around 1:30p.m.
