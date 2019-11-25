Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby announced the exoneration of three men in the 1983 murder of a Baltimore teen.
Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart were arrested on Thanksgiving Day in 1983 and convicted in the murder of Dewitt Duckett.
Duckett was killed on Nov. 18, 1983, at Harlem Park Junior High School.
The Baltimore Conviction Integrity Unit reopened the investigation and worked with the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project and the University of Baltimore Innocence Project after Chestnut contacted the CIU to say all three were innocent.
