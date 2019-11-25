ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A law office in Annapolis caught on fire early Monday morning.

The Annapolis Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Duke of Gloucester around 4:15 a.m. after several area residents called 911 about a fire.

The three-story historic building had heavy fire on all three floors.

Residents in the neighboring building were evacuated.

The fire was under control by 5:30 a.m.

City building inspectors were also dispatched to the scene to determine if it’s strucurally sound and habitable.

Duke of Gloucester will remain closed while the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

Due to fire activity, Duke of Gloucester St is closed from Church Circle to Conduit St. Main St is also closed from Green St to Church Circle.

The fire is not expected to impact school start times.

6:15 a.m., 11-25-19: A fire on Duke of Gloucester St. early this morning forced several road closures that may cause traffic delays this morning for students at Annapolis HS and Bates MS. It is not expected to impact transportation for Annapolis ES. All schools opening on time. — AACPS (@AACountySchools) November 25, 2019

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.