COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just a few days away and stores across the area are gearing up for the rush in stores and online.

Right now- Thanksgiving item aisles are most popular- food, utensils, plates, decorations, etc. But right after Thanksgiving is over, the attention turns to toys, the gifts and the tech.

“I’m mainly looking for toys, yeah deals on toys.” one shopper said.

Shoppers have their eyes set on gifts and good deals for the holidays.

“And my kid’s big on X-Box games, Fortnite, and that’s what I’m looking for.” said shopper Joshua McWhite.

Patricia Riveria and Joshua McWhite are scouting out toys for their kids.

At Walmart, there are over 500 exclusive deals, some of the hot ticket toy items include anything have to do with Star Wars, Frozen and of course, Baby Shark.

This weekend, dozens of stores including Old Navy are offering 40 and 50 percent off clothing. Amazon is giving $50 off already marked-down tablets- plus Gamestop is advertising $100 off Playstation Pro 4.

And most all stores- including Walmart say if you can’t find it on the shelves, no worries, you can get the same deal online.

“The comparison that I make now is in Major League Baseball when there’s a dispute, they go to instant replay. So, the disputes are much calmer. The customers are much calmer now because there are so many different ways to get what you need,” said Walmart store manager Paul Kram.

Kram said he’s been getting the store ready for Black Friday since September and always orders his most popular items at least a year in advance.

For many people, there’s an excitement about shopping with thousands of people- all in search of the best buys.

“It creates more a connection with people and just going out and being like, ‘oh you’re buying that, it’s so cute,'” said shopper Tracy Ford.

Many stores have already posted their sales online and are sending out email reminders. The managers at the Cockeysville Walmart said this year’s sales are spread out.

You can start your Black Friday shopping as early as Wednesday night or hold off until Friday and Saturday.