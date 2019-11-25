Filed Under:Act of Kindness, Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Friendly's, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A little boy from Baltimore County is being celebrated for lending a helping hand to some firefighters.

Damien Scurto enjoyed a party this weekend at the Friendly’s on Bel Air Road.

Friends and family were there to enjoy a special menu and decorations.

Damien also got some special “Acts of Friendliness” swag, like the t-shirt he’s wearing.

Friendly’s decided to do this after seeing a picture of Damien, when back in August he gave ice cream sandwiches to firefighters battling a fire on a hot day.

