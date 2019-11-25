Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A little boy from Baltimore County is being celebrated for lending a helping hand to some firefighters.
Damien Scurto enjoyed a party this weekend at the Friendly’s on Bel Air Road.
Friends and family were there to enjoy a special menu and decorations.
Damien also got some special “Acts of Friendliness” swag, like the t-shirt he’s wearing.
Friendly’s decided to do this after seeing a picture of Damien, when back in August he gave ice cream sandwiches to firefighters battling a fire on a hot day.
You must log in to post a comment.