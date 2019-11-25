ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police charged 29-year-old Bruce Simms for possession with intent to distribute more than $29,000 worth of illegal drugs and 14 other related charges on Friday.
Officers conducted a search and seizure warrant on a home in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for an illegal drug sales investigation on November 22.
The investigation led to the arrest of Simms and the seizure of $29,000 worth of illegal drugs and $666 in U.S. currency, according to the release.
Simms was found inside the home with suspected illegal drugs hidden inside several false bottom containers, 69.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 214.6 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 56 Suboxone strips, a digital scale, sandwich bags and inositol powder were all seized, police said.
Police charged Simms with possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute and 14 other related charges.
He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
