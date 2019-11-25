Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man Monday afternoon in south Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of W. Pratt Street for a reported shooting where they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body on November 25 at 12:41 p.m.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police are further investigating this incident.
There have been 311 homicides in Baltimore so far this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7Lockup.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
