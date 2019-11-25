ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– A fire in a building on the Duke Of Glouchester Street closes some roads in downtown Annapolis.
Crews remain on the scene of the fire.
The address listed for the building is a law office.
Due to fire activity Duke of Gloucester St is closed from Church Circle to Conduit St. Main St is also closed from Green St to Church Circle.
The fire is not expected to impact school start times.
6:15 a.m., 11-25-19: A fire on Duke of Gloucester St. early this morning forced several road closures that may cause traffic delays this morning for students at Annapolis HS and Bates MS. It is not expected to impact transportation for Annapolis ES. All schools opening on time.
— AACPS (@AACountySchools) November 25, 2019
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
