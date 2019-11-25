  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– A fire in a building on the Duke Of Glouchester Street closes some roads in downtown Annapolis.

Crews remain on the scene of the fire.

The address listed for the building is a law office.

Due to fire activity Duke of Gloucester St is closed from Church Circle to Conduit St. Main St is also closed from Green St to Church Circle.

The fire is not expected to impact school start times.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

