Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and kicks off the holiday travel season.
As more people are taking to the roads to see family and friends, the Maryland Department of Transportation wants to make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.
MDOT is urging drivers to avoid using the Chesapeake Bay Bridge as work on the deck rehabilitation project will continue over the Thanksgiving holiday.
If you have to travel on the Bay Bridge, MDOT suggests leaving at least 30 minutes earlier than you might have planned.
They also plan on implementing cashless tolling to help cut down on traffic.
Nearly 465,000 vehicles are expected to go across the Bay Bridge this week.
You must log in to post a comment.