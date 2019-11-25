Filed Under:Annapolis, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, theft from auto


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police charged 55-year-old Joseph Oden Estep for theft from auto early Sunday morning in Annapolis.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Harbor Drive where a woman reported a theft from her 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee on November 24 around 12:25 a.m.

Officers arrived and found Estep with stolen property from the Jeep walking on Bay Ridge Road, police said.

(Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department)

Estep was arrested and taken to Southern District for processing.

He is charged with theft less than $100 and rogue and vagabond.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

