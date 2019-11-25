Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police charged 55-year-old Joseph Oden Estep for theft from auto early Sunday morning in Annapolis.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Harbor Drive where a woman reported a theft from her 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee on November 24 around 12:25 a.m.
Officers arrived and found Estep with stolen property from the Jeep walking on Bay Ridge Road, police said.
Estep was arrested and taken to Southern District for processing.
He is charged with theft less than $100 and rogue and vagabond.
