LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police charged 23-year-old Karmai Dcar Ivery-Williams for a theft from auto in Linthicum Saturday morning.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Officers responded to the area of Trussel Oak Court for report of a theft from auto on November 23 at 1:10 a.m.
When officers arrived they found Williams in possession of stolen property from a black Mercury SUV parked in the area, police said.
Williams was arrested and taken to Northern District for processing.
He is charged with two counts of rogue and vagabond, CDS possession of not Marijuana and theft less than $100.
