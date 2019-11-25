  • WJZ 13On Air

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police charged 23-year-old Karmai Dcar Ivery-Williams for a theft from auto in Linthicum Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Trussel Oak Court for report of a theft from auto on November 23 at 1:10 a.m.

When officers arrived they found Williams in possession of stolen property from a black Mercury SUV parked in the area, police said.

(Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department)

Williams was arrested and taken to Northern District for processing.

He is charged with two counts of rogue and vagabond, CDS possession of not Marijuana and theft less than $100.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

