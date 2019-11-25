Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a store Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Spa Rd where a man was reported attempting to rob a store with a gun on November 24 at 6:37 a.m.
The clerk said the man entered the store, gave the clerk a note stating he would shoot the clerk if he was not given money. When the clerk pushed the panic button, the man fled the store on foot with no stolen objects, police said.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.