QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested 29-year-old Race Nelson Robinson for the attempted murder of a motorist in Queen Anne’s County on Saturday.
Troopers responded to westbound Route 50 just west of Nesbit Road for several reports of an alleged road rage incident in which a motorist intentionally attempted to ram and run another vehicle off of the road at around 4:30 p.m.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage, but no other property was damaged during this incident, police said.
Troopers responded to a call several minutes later from a woman who said her son, Race Nelson Robinson, had intentionally attempted to kill her and may try to kill her with a gun, the release said.
The investigation revealed that Robinson intentionally drove his vehicle into his mom’s vehicle at highway speeds, attempted to block her in, and then fled the area.
She was not physically injured in the incident, police said.
Troopers found Robinson in Catonsville, where he was taken into custody and returned to the Centreville Barrack for processing
Robinson is charged with second-degree, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to obey properly placed control device, unsafe lane change, and stopping on highway when prohibited.
His hearing is pending, due to refusing to cooperate with the Commissioner.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.