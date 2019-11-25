  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Each week we see something about Lamar Jackson doing something amazing, are you sick of it yet?

Yeah, neither are we.

Jackson, the Ravens’ second-year quarterback and league MVP front-runner became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 3,000 passing yards and rush for 1,500 yards in his first two NFL seasons, according to ESPN.

Oh, and he set that record before halftime.

The quarterback completed all nine of his pass attempts during the first 30 minutes of Monday night’s game against the Rams.

Read more at CBS Sports.

