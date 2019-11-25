Comments
MANCHESTER, Md. (WJZ) — Two teens are in custody after allegedly stabbing a 56-year-old man in Manchester overnight Monday.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at a home in Manchester at around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.
When they arrived they found a 56-year-old man who had been assaulted by a 14-year-old female juvenile using a hammer and then stabbed by a 13-year-old male juvenile family member, police say.
The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for shock treatment.
The two juveniles were taken into custody and charged accordingly, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Vandergrift at the Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.
