WASHINGTON (AP) — A Catholic priest has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two children at a DC church.
The Washington Post reports that most of the more than 80 people who filled the courtroom Friday were supporters of 47-year-old Urbano Vazquez, providing a visual representation of how this case has divided his former parish.
Vazquez was convicted of child sexual abuse this summer. He groped a 13-year-old in 2015 and kissed and groped a 9-year-old in 2016 while serving as an assistant pastor at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, a predominantly Latino parish. He maintains his innocence.
His attorney said Vazquez plans to appeal. He still is charged with sexually assaulting another parishioner, now an adult. A hearing is set for September.
