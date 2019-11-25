Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect late fall day, with sunny skies and mild temperatures that reached 59 degrees at BWI Airport.
Tomorrow, look for another nice mild day with a high around 60 degrees, with some sun and then some clouds at night.
On Wednesday, some showers are likely but still mild. A cold front with strong gusty winds will move in by later Wednesday night.
Breezy, cooler and mainly sunny skies will follow on Thanksgiving. Have a nice holiday and drive with care!
