BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect late fall day, with sunny skies and mild temperatures that reached 59 degrees at BWI Airport.

Tomorrow, look for another nice mild day with a high around 60 degrees, with some sun and then some clouds at night.

On Wednesday, some showers are likely but still mild. A cold front with strong gusty winds will move in by later Wednesday night.

Breezy, cooler and mainly sunny skies will follow on Thanksgiving. Have a nice holiday and drive with care!

