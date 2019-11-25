Hi Everyone!
So it looks like a calm few days leading up to Thanksgiving Day. Calm and mild. The mid 50’s today, then the very low 60’s tomorrow and Wednesday. The normals are now 54° dayside, and 34° nighttime. Living good these days.
We will keep up on the “travel weather” for you. Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram is taking the point on this, and right now there are no issues along the Eastern Seaboard even with a cold front sliding through, with showers later on Wednesday. It will be windy Thursday behind that front but nothing real intense, though the winds could shut the balloons down for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.
#mdwx Mild leading up to Thanksgiving day. Then some chilly leftovers. pic.twitter.com/9ILdBJqPHC
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 25, 2019
Right now I am happy to report that is all I have for ya. For a Monday of any week, at any time of the year it is another entry in the “win column!”
MB!
