BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The ALABAMA 50th Anniversary Tour previously scheduled for Friday, November 22, 2019, at Royal Farms Arena has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Refunds are available at the point of purchase.
Customers who paid online or over the phone with a credit card will be automatically refunded.
Customers who paid with cash in person at the box office must return their tickets to the Royal Farms Arena box office for a refund.
Anyone who purchased tickets through a third party vendor like StubHub or Seat Geek will have to contact the vendor directly to be refunded.
The group originally postponed its tour due to lead singer Randy Owen’s ongoing complications with cluster migraines and vertigo.
