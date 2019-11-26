Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for your help to identify three suspects responsible for at least three burglaries in one night in White Marsh.
From September 29th to September 30th, detectives say the Dunkin Donuts on Honeygo Center Drive, the Lucky Express on Philadelphia Road and Thai Rainbow on Concourse Circle were hit.
In all three cases, suspects broke in, stole cash and drove off in some kind of SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.
