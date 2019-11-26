Comments
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have charged a suspect in connection to a homicide in Woodlawn.
Police have charged Fanchon Burton, 32, in the shooting death of Al Taveius Webb on September 25.
Burton is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Fairview Road at 1:25 a.m. for a call of shots fired.
When police arrived, they found the victim lying in the front yard of his home. Medics rushed the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Burton is held on no-bail status at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.
You must log in to post a comment.