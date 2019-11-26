



As a part of the Baltimore police department’s transition, the department rolled out a new use of force policy Sunday.

The policy follows recommendations in the department’s consent decree. It was a first suite of policies to go live as a part of the consent decree.

New Baltimore police use of force policies went in place on Sunday; they follow consent decree recommendations @wjz pic.twitter.com/38oDwsu8W6 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 26, 2019

Commissioner Michael Harrison said it’s a major culture shift for the department and called it a “major milestone.”

Baltimore police has historically been criticized for its use of force and Freddie Gray’s death in police custody in 2015 lead to unrest in the city.

The new policy has a greater focus on de-escalation.

The Department of Justice has been actively involved in the consent decree process.

Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy said the department will continue to review body-worn camera footage during incidents.

Harrison said everyone had hours-long training to roll out the new policies.

Watch the press conference here.