BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens ran through the Los Angeles Rams for their seventh straight victory Monday night in primetime.

The Ravens did it in large part to the performance of their quarterback Lamar Jackson who completed 15-of-20 passes for 169 yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson is a front-runner for MVP this season, and it’s no wonder why. The second-year QB has put up eye-popping numbers week in and week out.

Here is a look at some of Jackson’s craziest stats from his MVP-caliber season thus far:

Point Differential:

Jackson and the Ravens have outscored their last three opponents 135-26. That’s right, a 109-point differential. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 49-13, the Texans 41-7 and the Rams 45-6. In those games, Jackson has accounted for 13 touchdowns, both through the air and on the ground. Obviously, credit to the defense for keeping their opponents out of the endzone, but Jackson is on another level right now.

Finishing Drives:

The Ravens have punted twice in their last three games (Bengals, Texans, Rams). Robert Griffin III played quarterback on both of those drives. Yep, Jackson and the Ravens offense has been that powerful the last three games.

Through The Air, On The Ground:

Jackson is the first player in NFL history to have 3,000-plus passing yards and 1,500-plus rushing yards in his first two seasons. He was also the first quarterback to ever be nominated for the FedEx Air and Ground Award.

Other Notable Statistics:

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 2,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards through a season’s first 11 games.

Jackson is the first player in NFL history with at least four passing touchdowns and 50 rushing yards in consecutive games.

Jackson and the Ravens take on the San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday. The MVP chants for Jackson are sure to be out in full force.