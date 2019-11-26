Comments
CONOWINGO, Md. (WJZ)– The driver of a tractor trailer is killed after crashing on the Conowingo dam.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The tractor trailer went over the barrier on Route 1 on the south side of the dam. It did not go into the water.
The driver was declared dead at the scene.
The road has been shut down in both directions.
The dam is being assessed for damage at this time.
It’s unknown when the road will reopen.
