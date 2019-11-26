  • WJZ 13On Air

By Sean Streicher
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Breaking, Conowingo Dam, Fatal Accident, Local TV, Talkers

CONOWINGO, Md. (WJZ) — The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed after crashing on the Conowingo Dam.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The tractor-trailer went over the barrier on Route 1 on the south side of the dam. It did not go into the water.

Fatal crash on the Conowingo Dam

The driver was declared dead at the scene. The road was shut down in both directions overnight.

Although the road reopened in time for morning rush hour, it’ll be shut down again Tuesday as crews repair damaged concrete on the dam.

Route 1 will be closed at 10 a.m. until about noon.

“Motorists will be directed to use I-95 (John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway) or US 40 (Pulaski Highway) as the alternate routes. Approximately 14,000 vehicles a day use this section of US 1. With holiday traffic increasing, motorists should allow extra commuting time,” State Highway officials said.

