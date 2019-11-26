  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Belfast Road, I-83, Local TV, Talkers

SPARKS, Md. (WJZ) — All lanes of I-83 south at exit 24, Belfast Road, have been shut down due to a police-involved shooting.

The Maryland State Highway Administration confirmed via Twitter.

No further information is available at this time. Continue to stay with WJZ as this story develops.

Comments