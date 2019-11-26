Comments
SPARKS, Md. (WJZ) — All lanes of I-83 south at exit 24, Belfast Road, have been shut down due to a police-involved shooting.
The Maryland State Highway Administration confirmed via Twitter.
ALERT- BALTIMORE COUNTY- Police activity closing all lanes of I-83 S at Exit 24 Belfast Rd. Visit https://t.co/1LoRbYVbNG for more updates. #mdotnews SOC
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) November 27, 2019
No further information is available at this time. Continue to stay with WJZ as this story develops.
