



As the screams for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to be named the league MVP grow louder, Jackson said he’s focused on one thing — getting the team to a Super Bowl.

The statement came after a reporter asked him how he feels when fans chant “MVP.”

“It’s ok you know but I’m trying to win the Super Bowl and we take it a game at a time,” Jackson said. “I read about MVP. If it comes, it comes. I’ll be satisfied, but I’m trying to win a Super Bowl.”

“That’s a team award that’s what I want,” Jackson said. “That’s the goal, we chasing that right now.”

Despite breaking another NFL record Monday night, Jackson continues to focus on each game.

“I fumbled and failed and it ticked me off,” said Jackson following Baltimore’s win on Monday Night Football.

“That was a physical team, that was a great team, we just came to play tonight,” Jackson said.

It’s the 7th straight win for the Ravens.

Jackson said they are already focused on their matchup with the 49ers.

“We’ve been cliquing on all cylinders,” he added during Monday’s press conference.