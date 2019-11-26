Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When the Baltimore Ravens’ 45-6 won over the Los Angeles Rams during Monday Night Football, there weren’t just celebrations on the field.
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters — a former Rams player — had a heated exchange with current Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
In a video shared on social media, you can see Peters yelling at Ramsey. They two had to be restrained by staff members.
Marcus Peters & Jalen Ramsey exchange words after the game #BALvsLAR pic.twitter.com/kZeHlcVYm7
— Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 26, 2019
