BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When the Baltimore Ravens’ 45-6 won over the Los Angeles Rams during Monday Night Football, there weren’t just celebrations on the field.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters — a former Rams player — had a heated exchange with current Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

In a video shared on social media, you can see Peters yelling at Ramsey. They two had to be restrained by staff members.

