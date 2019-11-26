BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Tuesday the lowest number of new HIV cases reported in Maryland in more than 30 years.
For the first time since 1986, Maryland reported less than 1,000 new HIV diagnoses, putting the state on track to support the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services goals for Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative.
Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative seeks to reduce the number of new HIV infections across the country by 75 percent within five years and by 90 percent by 2030, averting 250,000 new HIV infections.
The initiative also directs new funds to communities that are most impacted by HIV and leverages landmark biomedical and scientific research advances that have proven effective in HIV treatment and prevention, in addition to improving care for people living with HIV.
