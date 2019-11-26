Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For those traveling out of Baltimore for Thanksgiving, expect some windy weather during your travel.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For those traveling out of Baltimore for Thanksgiving, expect some windy weather during your travel.
WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking some weather headed our way for the holiday.
Wednesday’s weather will start with a couple of morning showers and end with a breeze, but temperatures will be mild with a high of 61 and a low of 43 for Wednesday night.
By Thursday, the temperature will drop with a high of 52 and a low of 35, as the weather for Thanksgiving will be quite windy throughout the day.
Temperatures will make a slight drop on Black Friday with some calm but chilly weather with a high of 50 and a low of 31.
If you’re headed to the Midwest, a snowstorm could cause delays and cancellations especially if you’re flying.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
You must log in to post a comment.