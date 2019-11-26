  • WJZ 13On Air

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham had 18 points with three 3-pointers as VMI easily defeated Division III Goucher 98-32 on Tuesday night.

Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points for the Keydets, and Myles Lewis chipped in 14 points.

Travis Evee had 11 points and Louis Tang grabbed nine rebounds for VMI (3-6).

Josh Carter had nine rebounds for the Gophers.

VMI plays Duquesne on the road next Wednesday.

