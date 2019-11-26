  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Robbery, Talkers, Windsor Mill


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police need help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a teenage boy at gunpoint in Windsor Mill in October.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Bibury Lane in Windsor Mill for report of a robbery on October 19 at 2:30 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department)

The man followed the boy into the building, pointed his gun at the boy, demanded money and fled on foot towards Sandown Circle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-7LOCKUP

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments