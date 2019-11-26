Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police need help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a teenage boy at gunpoint in Windsor Mill in October.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police need help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a teenage boy at gunpoint in Windsor Mill in October.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Bibury Lane in Windsor Mill for report of a robbery on October 19 at 2:30 p.m.
The man followed the boy into the building, pointed his gun at the boy, demanded money and fled on foot towards Sandown Circle, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-7LOCKUP
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.