GREENSBORO, Nc. (WJZ) — State Police investigators located the vehicle and the driver involved in a Prince George’s County hit and run fatal crash.
The suspected driver, driving a white and green 2017 Freightliner Cascadia at the time of the crash, is not being identified at this time.
The victim, identified as Lourdina Hyppolite, 22, of Beltsville, Maryland was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel.
Investigators are awaiting autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
After the incident occurred, police received multiple phone calls from witnesses, which led investigators to the location of the suspected truck in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was a pedestrian who was struck on Nov. 21, by a Freightliner Cascadia, on northbound Interstate 95 near Route 198.
The investigation remains ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.