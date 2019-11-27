



A 14-year-old girl was charged with trying to kill her boyfriend’s grandfather Monday in Carroll County.

Police said this attack happened before daybreak Monday morning down a gravel road in Manchester.

The attack was apparently planned out over the phone and was carried out with a hammer and knife.

Two Teens Allegedly Stab 56-Year-Old Man In Manchester, Police Say

When police got to this home, court records show Alaina Blake and her 13-year-old boyfriend were waiting on the roof of his grandfather’s home in blood-stained clothing, holding knives.

This was after the pair allegedly attacked the boy’s grandfather in his bedroom.

Documents show the boy “left it with her to initiate,” then heard his grandfather let out a “blood-curdling scream.”

After that, he entered the room and stabbed his grandfather in the back of the neck.

“What is our generation coming to?” said George, the neighbor.

The pair told police they had planned to go to her grandparents’ house next to kill them.

Blake’s next-door neighbor told WJZ’s Paul Gessler off-camera, “This is heartbreaking. Her grandparents raised her here in this house. Up until Monday, she just a normal teenager.”

“What were they planning? I mean, what did they think they were gonna do? Run off to never-never land?” said George.

Records said the two had planned to drive to Canada. Blake had just turned 14.

She’s charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment.

Her boyfriend meanwhile was charged as a juvenile. His charges are not clear, neither is a motive in the case.

The grandfather survived the attack by fighting the teens off. He was taken to shock trauma for treatment.