Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating the robbery and assault of a 17-year-old boy Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Dr for a reported robbery on November 26 at 9 p.m.
The boy said he was outside in the area when five teenage boys surrounded him, began punching and throwing him to the ground, went through his pockets, took his cell phone and fled the area on foot.
Officers searched the area, but did not find the five teenage boys.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-280-CLUE.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.