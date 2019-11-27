Comments
TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — An 87-year-old man was struck and killed along a Carroll County roadway Tuesday evening.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Ray Angell Copenhaver was struck and killed in the 4000 block of Francis Scott Key Highway around 6 p.m.
Deputies said a teen was driving the 2004 GMC Envoy that struck Copenhaver. The teen remained on scene to help the man.
The man was taken to Shock Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation.
