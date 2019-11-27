Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The newest member of the Baltimore County Police Department has her name!
Meet Miss Mutzy Rae Daisy- or K9 Rae for short.
Credit: Baltimore County Police
Baltimore County police said Daisy is her mother’s name and Rae comes from the lineage of Deep Hearted Bloodhounds, the kennel in Loudonville, Ohio where she was born.
“Baltimore County” and “Mutzy” were both suggested by the family of POFC Amy Sorrells Caprio.
“They wished to honor our newest K9 by noting who she will be serving – the citizens of Baltimore County – just as Amy did, and honor her spirit with ‘Mutzy,’ after Amy’s beloved stuffed pet from the age of two.”
K9 Rae has started her training to become a search and rescue dog, the department said.
