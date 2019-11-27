BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man was charged in the armed robbery of a Rite Aid.
According to police, a suspect walked into the Rite Aid in the 4600 block of W. Northern Parkway on Nov. 4 around 8:45 a.m. and robbed the store.
He allegedly walked through the store before walking up and placing a candy bar and a note on the counter announcing the robbery to the front clerk. The note implied he was armed and it instructed the clerk to give him money. The suspect then raised his shirt to show he was armed.
The clerk complied and the man walked away with $300.
Using surveillance footage, police identified a suspect quickly.
Darnell Gaither of 3900 block of Grantly Road was arrested on Monday, Nov. 25.
Gaither was charged with armed robbery and various handgun violations. He remains at Central Booking and is being held without bail..
