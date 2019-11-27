Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating after an employee found a dead fetus in the women’s bathroom of an Upper Marlboro Ruby Tuesday’s Wednesday.
According to police, the employee found the fetus inside the women’s restroom at the restaurant on Lottsford Court Wednesday morning.
PIO is on scene at a restaurant on Lottsford Ct in Upper Marlboro. This morning, an employee found a deceased fetus inside of the women’s restroom. Detectives are on scene investigating the circumstances. (1/2)
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 27, 2019
Police are working to identify the mother to ensure she is well.
We are concerned she may be in need of medical attention. Anyone who may have info is asked to call 301-516-2512.
