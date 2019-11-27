BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This weekend is the 30th Annual Festival of Trees, featuring hundreds of holiday trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses.

But it also raises money for a great organization. WJZ is a proud sponsor of this event, and Sean Streicher got a sneak peek at what to expect this year.

It’s a whimsical creation of colorful icing, candy and gingerbread.

“Make it extremely colorful, vibrant, making it kind of topsy turning looking,” said Adrienne Porcella.

Porcella is the general manager of Herman’s Bakery in Dundalk and is working on her gingerbread house for this year’s Festival of Trees- an event the bakery has been a part of since 1995.

“It’s just a fun event to participate in, and the cause is amazing,” Porcella said.

That cause is the Kennedy Krieger Institute- an internationally recognized institute in Baltimore that treats children and young adults with disorders and injuries to the brain and spinal cord.

“It’s just so nice to know that there’s a resource to go to, there’s people that are there for the families,” Porcella said.

They help these families through patient care, research and training, special education programs and community initiatives.

Michele Mueller is the director of special events at the Kennedy Krieger Institute. She features 800-holiday trees, wreaths and of course Adrienne’s, and a couple hundred other gingerbread houses.